Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Exchange Biting Comments Amid Sizzling Romance

TMI alert?
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker offered another naughty glimpse into their very passionate relationship on Saturday, April 24. After the Blink-182 drummer shared a series of Instagram photos of himself cuddling his French bulldog, writing, "Dogs never bite me. Just humans," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star commented with a vampire emoji.
Travis then responded with an emoji of a drop of blood.
The musician has already bled for his girlfriend—he debuted a "Kourtney" tattoo earlier this month.
Travis and Kourtney began dating last December following years of sporadic rumors and made their relationship Instagram official in February and have since shared several posts about what appears to be a hot hot hot romance.
"To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely," read a handwritten note Kourtney penned that month to Travis, which quoted his own words.
Earlier this month, Travis tagged Kourtney in an Instagram photo of himself playing the drums, which bore the caption, "All day I dream about sex w/ you."
Last weekend, the two celebrated the reality star's 41st birthday. Travis, 45, surprised Kourtney with a giant, lavish flower arrangement and later practically broke the internet by posting several photos of them making out as well as a video showing her sucking his thumb.
"I F--KING LOVE YOU! [black heart emoji]," Travis captioned his post. "YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD...HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash."
Demi Lovato commented, "Wow y'all are so hot it's stupid," adding a fire emoji.
"He is very into her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares," a source close to Kourtney told E! News last week. "He wants to spend all of his time with her and is constantly telling her how much he loves her."
The source added that Kourtney is "falling for him and not holding back."
Another insider told E! News that the reality star has "expressed she would absolutely marry" Travis, adding, "They have the best connection and communication, something that's very important to her. They are still in the honeymoon phase and it's going really well."