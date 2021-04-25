The Cast of Queer Eye Surprised Karamo on the Oscars Red Carpet

Watch : Favorite Moments From the Oscars

Long before any stars hit the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, E!'s Karamo was given a little treat to kick off the night.

The rest of the cast of Queer Eye appeared virtually as a surprise for the host, who had to take a little time off from filming the new season in Austin, TX to be on hand for E!'s Live from the Red Carpet.

Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France all Zoomed in, but only JVN really dressed for the occasion in a hot pink ensemble while Antoni rocked what Karamo called a "fashion chic T-shirt," Bobby gave "fitness realness" and Tan wore pajamas.

But while it was a sweet moment for Karamo, it might actually have served as more of a warning for the culture connoisseur.

"Don't miss your flight back," food expert Antoni told him. "Because we're still filming. We're waiting for you. We can't do the show without you."