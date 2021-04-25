WATCH LIVE NOW

The Cast of Queer Eye Surprised Karamo on the Oscars Red Carpet

E! correspondent Karamo got an Oscars red carpet surprise from the rest of the cast of Netflix's Queer Eye, and Antoni had a warning for the culture expert.

Long before any stars hit the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, E!'s Karamo was given a little treat to kick off the night. 

The rest of the cast of Queer Eye appeared virtually as a surprise for the host, who had to take a little time off from filming the new season in Austin, TX to be on hand for E!'s Live from the Red Carpet.

Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France all Zoomed in, but only JVN really dressed for the occasion in a hot pink ensemble while Antoni rocked what Karamo called a "fashion chic T-shirt," Bobby gave "fitness realness" and Tan wore pajamas. 

But while it was a sweet moment for Karamo, it might actually have served as more of a warning for the culture connoisseur. 

"Don't miss your flight back," food expert Antoni told him. "Because we're still filming. We're waiting for you. We can't do the show without you." 

In fact, Antoni was quite concerned about Karamo's well-being. 

"Don't go to too many afterparties tonight, OK?" he said as the segment wrapped up. "Drink a lot of water." 

While he had them, Karamo also got his castmates' thoughts on the night's fashion. Tan, the fashion king, said he had high hopes for Riz Ahmed while JVN is hopeful for a stunning look from presenter Regina King

Season six of Queer Eye only recently restarted production, and the cast marked the event with some festive cowboy hats. The show was filming in Austin last year when the pandemic forced filming to stop, with only one episode finished. 

Hopefully, Karamo will be back in no time to help, as Netflix described it, "scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC."

