Inside Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Romantic Engagement Party

Watch : Heather Rae Young Shows Off Tarek El Moussa Tattoo

Love is in the air!

There's no denying that Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are ready to become husband and wife. But before they exchange their vows, the couple celebrated their engagement with an intimate party in Newport Beach, Calif. on Saturday, April 24.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the pair shared behind-the-scenes footage of their gathering, which was held at Louie's by the Bay, an Italian restaurant with an oceanside view.

"Pre-party kisses with my future wifey. Let's get this party started," the Flip or Flop star captioned one of his posts, alongside a heartwarming snapshot of him and the Selling Sunset star. "My everything...How'd I get so lucky."

He later posted clips of the actual event, which included sweet treats, a gorgeous display of flowers and other lavish decorations. It was straight out of a fairytale!

"The El Moussa wall and my perfect wifey," Tarek shared, as he posed with his bride-to-be. "Heather and I wanted tonight to be intimate—surrounded by our family and close friends."