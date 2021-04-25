Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas and Fiancée Aubrey Rainey Welcome Their First Baby

Watch : Giannina & Damian After "Love Is Blind" Wedding Disaster: “The Rundown”

Mark Cuevas is officially a dad.

The Love Is Blind star's fiancée Aubrey Rainey gave birth to their first baby, a boy, on Saturday, April 24.

"Welcome Home Ace Anthony Cuevas," Mark wrote on Instagram on Sunday, April 25. "Blessed is an understatement. After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we've been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He's safe, healthy and has his mother's smile!"

Mark continued, "Thank you for everyone that wished us well going in and excited for this next chapter of our life and being a Dad," adding a blue heart emoji.

Aubrey wrote on her own page, "Ace Anthony Cuevas [black heart emoji]...Baby boy made his way on 4/24/2021 at 3:33pm weighing 6lb 10 oz. Truly a moment where time stood still. This healthy boy is the biggest blessing we could've ever asked for! So excited to be your mommy."

Mark got engaged to Jessica Batten on the Netflix reality show, which premiered in 2020. She left him at the altar at the end of the show, citing the 10-year age difference as the reason the relationship didn't work out. Afterwards, he entered into a brief romance with a second co-star, Lauren "LC" Chamblin, before he and Aubrey began a relationship last year. In October, they revealed that she was pregnant with their first child.