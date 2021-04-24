Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds While Wishing Gigi Hadid a Happy Birthday

Watch : Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively in "Green Lantern": E! News Rewind

Well played again, Blake Lively.

The 33-year-old Gossip Girl alum trolled her husband and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, this time while wishing their friend Gigi Hadid a happy birthday. The supermodel, a fellow Taylor Swift squad-mate, turned 26 on Saturday, April 23.

"Happy birthday @gigihadid," Blake wrote that day on an Instagram Story photo of herself sitting in between her husband, 44, and the model at one of Taylor's 2018 concerts. "I think you and I make a much better couple."

Ryan has not yet responded.

The actress also posted a video of Gigi showcasing her dance moves at the event. "Too bad you're just super hot and not fun at all," Blake wrote in the caption of the clip. "@Gigihadid Birthday girl got allllll the goods."

Blake and Ryan, who have been married for more than eight years and are parents to three daughters, often troll one another on Twitter and Instagram.