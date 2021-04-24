Sadie Robertson Shares a Sweet Pregnancy Update: Her Baby’s Name

A name as sweet as honey!
Sadie Robertson, who is expecting her first child with her husband Christian Huff, shared an exciting pregnancy journey update. On Friday, April 23, the Duck Dynasty star announced the moniker she and Christian have chosen for their baby girl: Honey James Huff.
"Going ahead and telling the world our sweet babies name because i would rather y'all hear it from me and christian then things going around," the reality TV personality began her Instagram caption. "this little girl and her name already mean the world to us."
The 23-year-old star explained the special meaning behind her little one's name and quoted the Bible passage Proverbs 16:24.
"Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body," she wrote, adding, "I've always loved this verse. Its made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It's a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component."
Sadie also noted how the word has related to her relationship, explaining, "When Christian and I started dating we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 i said to him, 'you have words like honey. they are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn't even know needed to be healed.'"
"On our first date we went to do pottery together and on my cup i simply wrote 'honey' because i called him the boy with the honey words," she continued. "Fast forward 2 and a half years later and we have a daughter on the way who we so proudly get to name after one of the loveliest words. Not to mention this word reminds me of my great grandma who calls everyone she loves honey."
The soon-to-be mom gushed, "Oh Honey, you are named with such intention."
"I pray over you all the time that you would be sweet and strong and you know what? I already know it that you are," she shared. "Those words will be your super power in life. We can't wait to meet you and see your story unfold before our eyes."
Sadie's followers and family members reacted to her heartwarming post, including her mom Kori Robertson, her sister Rebecca Robertson and others.
"Love our little Honey so much!!! Can't wait to kiss her sweet face," Kori commented. Sadie's sister-in-law Mary Kate Robertson responded, "love love love that little Honey girl!!!"
Rebecca added, "Aww I remember when that second picture was taken! Y'all are going to be great parents."
Back in December, Sadie opened up about her pregnancy experience in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"I've had morning sickness," she detailed. "I basically threw up between week seven to 17, so that was pretty gnarly, but it's been the greatest—obviously, not that part—but just the greatest that there's life inside of me and that makes my faith super increase. I'm just sitting over here throwing up and eating everything in sight. Meanwhile, there's a miracle growing in me so that's been really good."
Sadie also revealed that she plans to teach her daughter the meaningful mantra she learned from her mom.
"My mom always spoke these two words over us: That we would be strong and that we would be kind," she recalled, adding, "Those were her two attributes so it's definitely something we want to pass down. It's simple but it's profound."