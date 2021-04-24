OscarsSelena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Meghan Trainor Shares Video of Baby Riley's "Rocky Start" in Hospital

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcomed their first child in February. But the road home wasn't smooth sailing. The singer recently shared a video of baby Riley in the NICU.

By Corinne Heller Apr 24, 2021 3:31 PMTags
BabiesMusicInjury And IllnessMeghan Trainor
Watch: Meghan Trainor Welcomes First Baby with Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor's mini Spy Kid is a fighter.

The 27-year-old "No Excuses" singer gave birth to her and husband and Spy Kids alum Daryl Sabara's first baby, son Riley, in February. The now-2-month-old was born one week early, at a healthy weight of 7 pounds and 8 ounces, and the doting parents have since shared several photos of the little guy looking healthy at home.

But as it turns out, the journey home wasn't smooth sailing. Meghan recently posted a TikTok video, set to Forest Blakk's "If You Love Her" featuring herself, showing Riley in the first days of his life, hooked up to tubes and monitors while being treated in a hospital's NICU. And she was not always allowed to be with him there. Some scenes show her crying as she watches him remotely through Facetime.

"We had a rocky start..but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy," the singer wrote on Instagram on Friday, April 23. "So lucky to be your mama sweet boy."

photos
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara: Romance Rewind

Meghan and Daryl, 28, married in December 2018 on the singer's 25th birthday. She announced her pregnancy with their son this past October, writing on Instagram, alongside a photo of Riley's sonogram, "You all know how long I've wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

Her husband shared the same pic on his own page, writing, "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can't wait to start a family with you."

In December, Meghan revealed that she had been diagnosed with a common pregnancy complication—gestational diabetes, a temporary ailment that can lead to low blood glucose in newborns and put them at a higher risk for breathing problems.

"We had a rocky start," Meghan wrote in her TikTok video, "But thanks to the amazing nurses, doctors, and pediatricians, Riley is a perfect, healthy and happy baby."

