Anna and Josh Duggar Are Expecting Baby No. 7

Lucky No. 7!
Anna Duggar is pregnant with her and Josh Duggar's seventh child, she announced via Instagram on Friday, April 23.
"It's a GIRL!!!!!" Anna captioned a video of the couple getting showered with pink confetti as their kids ran towards them with excitement. "We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can't wait to hold her in our arms this fall!"
Josh and Anna most recently welcomed a child, a baby girl they named Maryella Hope, in November 2019. Much like Josh's parents—19 Kids and Counting stars Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar—the couple has stuck to a theme for their kids' names.
Josh and Anna's first child, Mackenzie, was born in 2009, followed by Michael, 9; Marcus, 7; Meredith, 5; Mason, 3; and Maryella; 17 months. Needless to say, we'd wager their next baby also comes home with a moniker that starts with "M."
Scandal rocked the Duggar family in 2015, when Josh was accused of molesting multiple underage girls, including two of his sisters, as a teenager. At the time, Josh publicly apologized for acting "inexcusably" and said his parents "arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling."
That same year, Josh admitted to being unfaithful to Anna after a report claimed he was active on Ashley Madison, an online dating service for cheaters. He then checked into a long-term treatment center.
Through the turmoil, Anna remained unwavering in her support for Josh, and in September marked their 12-year anniversary with a heartfelt tribute.
"12 years ago today we said, 'I do!'" she shared to Instagram. "I'm so thankful for God's grace and kindness that has continually surrounded our family! Joshua, I'm looking forward to growing old with you!"
