Anna and Josh Duggar Are Expecting Baby No. 7

Watch : Duggar Family: How Many Grandkids & Counting?!

Lucky No. 7!

Anna Duggar is pregnant with her and Josh Duggar's seventh child, she announced via Instagram on Friday, April 23.

"It's a GIRL!!!!!" Anna captioned a video of the couple getting showered with pink confetti as their kids ran towards them with excitement. "We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can't wait to hold her in our arms this fall!"

Josh and Anna most recently welcomed a child, a baby girl they named Maryella Hope, in November 2019. Much like Josh's parents—19 Kids and Counting stars Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar—the couple has stuck to a theme for their kids' names.

Josh and Anna's first child, Mackenzie, was born in 2009, followed by Michael, 9; Marcus, 7; Meredith, 5; Mason, 3; and Maryella; 17 months. Needless to say, we'd wager their next baby also comes home with a moniker that starts with "M."