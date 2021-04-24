Hilaria Baldwin Says She Thinks About Her Babies Lost to Miscarriage "Daily" in Deeply Personal Message

Watch : Hilaria Baldwin Shares Encouraging Message - Moms in the Moment

Hilaria Baldwin is speaking from the heart.

In an April 23 Instagram post shared in recognition of National Infertility Awareness Week, the mom of six acknowledged her painful experience with pregnancy loss.

Back in April 2019, Hilaria, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, experienced a miscarriage. Then, just seven months later, she miscarried again at four months. The yoga enthusiast recalled being told "it's just bad luck." But despite welcoming two more children since then, Hilaria still struggles with what could have been.

"A year since she was due," Hilaria wrote, "my Edu and Lucia are constant companions, but I think of the babies I lost daily."

Last September, the 37-year-old gave birth to son Eduardo, and then six months later, she and Alec welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

Through the highs and lows of motherhood, Hilaria said she's "allowing for gratitude and grief, wholeness and longing to be the dualities of my reality."