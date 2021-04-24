Grey's Anatomy Is Setting Up This Japril Reunion to Destroy Us All

Watch : Sarah Drew Sounds Off on Life After "Grey's Anatomy"

In less than two weeks, Japril will be back to break our hearts all over again on Grey's Anatomy.

We know this because it would be absolutely ridiculous at this point for Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) to get back together, as she is married to someone else and apparently lives 11 hours away (more on that in a moment), and we truly don't remember the last time they were in the same scene together and it wasn't at least a little heartbreaking.

Drew makes her return in the May 6 episode, and as we learned in the latest promo, it was she who Jackson was heading off to see when he took off in his car to a place that was 11 hours away. This makes absolutely no sense to us, because the last thing we knew about April was that she was living in Seattle, allowing her and Jackson to co-parent their daughter Harriet easily while she and Matthew worked with the homeless community. Why does she now live 11 hours away?

The truth is that she probably doesn't, because April's house is not the first place Jackson is actually going. The description for the May 6 episode, titled "Look Up Child," simply reads, "Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path." Jackson's dad lives in Montana, which is just about 11 hours away from Seattle.