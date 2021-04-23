OscarsSelena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Spencer Pratt Claps Back at Sister Stephanie for Body Shaming Heidi Montag

After Stephanie Pratt claimed that Heidi Montag was pregnant by posting a photo of her in a bathing suit, Spencer Pratt accused her of body shaming his wife.

There's new beef between the Pratt siblings, though it's anyone's guess as to why. 

On April 23, Made in Chelsea and The Hills alum Stephanie Pratt took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of Heidi Montag, who is married to her brother Spencer Pratt, wearing a bikini at the beach. She captioned the photo, "Yay Heidi's pregnant! I hope she has a little girl this time. Cute bump." 

Except, Heidi isn't pregnant...and instead of a well-meaning congratulations, the post is seemingly a dig at her sister-in-law's body. Stephanie also came for her brother: She captioned a second picture of Spencer at the beach, "I wonder what my brother is having." 

Heidi and Spencer's followers were confused why Stephanie, who Spencer has had tensions with before on The Hills, would share this "pregnancy" news. 

"Stephanie just posted ur pregnant but I don't see that u posted it," a follower wrote in the comments section of on a new Instagram post Heidi shared. "Wtf I hope she's not revealing it for u."

Spencer replied, "Heidi is not pregnant. Just being body shamed."

So far, Stephanie has not clarified her posts. However, fans flooded her Instagram with comments condemning her for body shaming her family members. 

"You need to think about what messages your current fat shaming stories are communicating," one follower wrote. "Not only is it unkind, but absolutely devastating to people who suffer from eating disorders or have difficulty with their body image. Stop. Do better."

"Kind of showing the type of person you are with your body shaming story," another added. "Not cool."

Many criticized Stephanie, who first opened up about her battle with an eating disorder in 2009, for making judgements about other people's bodies. At the time, she said it was hard to film The Hills with all the "skinny girls" in the cast. 

"I was horrified," Stephanie told Us Weekly of being critical of her body in one of her early scenes on the MTV reality show. "I remember saying, 'I can't believe how huge I look walking over to [Lauren Conrad].'"

Though the reason for this particular post is unclear, Stephanie and Spencer have had a notoriously challenging relationship. In a 2019 episode of her podcast, iHeartRadio's Pratt Cast, she called the couple—coined "Speidi"—the "most toxic people." Later that year she wrote on Instagram, "I'm drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don't exist."

Spencer confirmed Stephanie would not be returning for season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings on Heather McDonald's Juicy Scoop podcast. However, he claimed all the drama is way overblown. 

"The Hills and the media and Stephanie and her podcast made it into this dramatic thing," he told Heather. "We were never like best friends and chatty or whatever."

Though Heidi didn't address Stephanie's alleged body shaming directly, the reality star took to Twitter to write, "Thanks for all the love."

