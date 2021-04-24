Paul Holes Reflects on the Golden State Killer Case 3 Years After Joseph James DeAngelo Jr.'s Arrest

An unforgettable case.

Today, April 24, marks the three-year anniversary of the arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., a former police officer who came to be known as the Golden State Killer after committing a myriad of heinous crimes—including murder and rape—across the state of California over a 13-year period. And while the arrest was certainly a victory for law enforcement, famed cold case investigator Paul Holes, who worked closely on this case, noted that the capture of DeAngelo didn't take away the victims or their loved ones' pain and suffering.

"Well, I pretty much remember everything about that case. It was so ingrained with me, you know, I was involved with that case for 24 years," Holes said in an exclusive chat with E! News. "I'm still in touch with some of the survivors of his attacks, as well as some of the family members of victims whose lives were lost."