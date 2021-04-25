2021 OSCARS

How to Watch the Show on TV and Online in the UK
Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and More Famous Exes Who Once Walked the Oscars Red Carpet Together

From Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, take a walk down Oscars memory lane to see the ghosts of couple's past.

We're all in this together. Well, everyone except Zanessa.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens made all of our Disney dreams come true as the early 2000s "It" couple thanks to their introduction on the set of High School Musical. Although they broke free from each other in December 2010, our hearts still haven't recovered. 

They gave us palpable on-screen chemistry, four years of paparazzi photos and a glorious Oscars sighting in 2009. Who could forget their sophisticated coordinated black-and-white ensembles? They bopped their way to the top of our best dressed lists.

Fans may have also forgotten former couple J-Rod, who walked the 2019 Oscars red carpet in show-stopping style. Despite their engagement, Jenny from the Block and A-Rod struck out in March 2021 after four years of dating. Love, apparently, does cost a thing.

Although it's unlikely either of these duos were invited to this year's event, if there's a potential reunion anything like the emotional run-in of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 SAG Awards, you can expect some Sharpay-level dramatic tears from pop culture fans. 

Oscars 2021 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

This Sunday will guarantee a whole lot more A-list couples dressed to impress. Although only time will tell which duos are here to stay and which will fade away, take a walk down Oscars memory lane to see the ghosts of couple's past.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Vanessa Hudgens & Zac Efron

Yes, the High School Musical co-stars and former couple did attend the Oscars together. It was back in 2009 and as you can see they looked flawless together.

Dennis Van Tine/UPPA/ZUMAPRESS.com
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes

Who doesn't remember the days of TomKat?! The couple was married from 2006 to 2012 and share daughter Suri together, and even though they didn't last they were pretty picture perfect.

Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker & Robert Downey Jr.

The Sex and the City alum dated the Iron Man star from 1984 (when they were only 18 years old) to 1991, and based on these Oscars looks they totally embraced '80s fashions.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
George Clooney & Stacy Keibler

During Clooney's many years of being a bachelor, he had some beautiful dates to the Oscars and Keibler was definitely one of his most stunning girlfriends... Wouldn't you agree?

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Before serving as a presenter for the 2019 Oscars, the Hustlers star posed on the red carpet with her MLB player fiancé. Nearly two years after the award show, the pair had decided to call it quits

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston

In 2015, the then-married couple attended the Oscars and they were glowing. Sadly, the couple split in 2017.

AP
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk

When receiving plenty of praise for his acting and singing skills in A Star Is Born, Bradley had the support of Irina. They would ultimately go their separate ways in June 2019. 

Ron Galella/WireImage
Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe

Even though these two lovebirds divorced in 2007 after tying the knot in 1999, they were always the couple to watch when it came to awards season. Just look at how cute they were together.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Anne Heche & Ellen DeGeneres

It seems like the talk show host has always been a part of a power couple, even before she met her wife, Portia de Rossi. Back in 1997, Ellen met Anne and they remained a strong unit and a symbol for the LGBTQ+ community for about three and a half years.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Brangelina always made a statement whenever they stepped out together, so we definitely still miss their red carpet photo ops and gossip-filled romance four years after they got divorced.

S. Granitz/WireImage
Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise

Before Nicole married Keith Urban and became an Australian power couple with her man, she was married to Tom. Here they are at the 1991 Oscars.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Heath Ledger & Michelle Williams

After meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2005, Heath and Michelle started one of the greatest love stories in Hollywood and even though they separated just months before he died in 2008, fans continue to look back at these two as a great romance that was cut short.

William Conran - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Julia Roberts & Benjamin Bratt

No these two weren't the stars of an epic rom-com—which we would totally watch for the record—they were a couple in the late '90s for nearly four years and they were stunning together.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck

Ben and Jen forever! For more than 10 years, we grew accustomed to seeing these two on carpets together and winning at life, and even though they are no longer married we will always love them.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio & Gisele Bündchen

Remember when the Titanic star only dated models? We know that's still his game, but from 1999 to 2005, Leonardo was all about one supermodel. Clearly, Gisele bounced back after their split landing Tom Brady and eventually marrying him in 2009, but this couple was relationship goals back in the day.

Alain Benainous/ZUMAPress.com
Heidi Klum & Seal

From 2005 to 2014, the supermodel and singer were the hottest couple to spot out and about and we still love seeing photos of them during their glory days as a married couple.

Jim Smeal/WireImage
Hugh Grant & Elizabeth Hurley

For 11 years, these two Brits were the hottest couple around and despite their eventual breakup in 2000, the hunky actor and gorgeous Elizabeth remain friends to this day. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow

All we can say to this couple and this Oscars moment in time is yaaas!

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Patricia Arquette & Nicholas Cage

These two are definitely a blast from the past. After meeting when Patricia Arquette was only 18, Nicholas Cage  proposed to her then and there but it wasn't until she was 27 years old in 1995 that they actually tied the knot. They later divorced in 2001, but we will never forget their romance.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Diane Kruger & Joshua Jackson

We're still not over this breakup, even though it happened in 2016 and Diane now has a baby with Norman Reedus. There was just something about these two that we will forever ship.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Marc Anthony & Jennifer Lopez

The saucy duo was married for 10 years and let's be honest, they never disappointed when it came to award season or making us envious of their sweet romance. 

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect via Getty Images
Billy Bob Thornton & Laura Dern

Yes, Billy Bob Thornton and Laura Dern were once engaged and yes, Dern has always looked this fierce on the red carpet.

Barry King/WireImage
Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt

We will never stop loving these two together. Sorry, they were so freaking pretty together and looking back at their old photos makes us happy. It just does!

John Shearer/WireImage
Robin Wright & Sean Penn

The two actors were married for 14 years and they made their time together count. They had two kids, had great careers (as they still do) and they slayed the couple red carpet game year after year. 

AP Photo/Kim Johnson
Kate Hudson & Chris Robinson

OMG, we can't get over this look! Remember when she was married to the rocker? In addition to getting this epic throwback photo from the relationship, Hudson and Robinson share son Ryder together.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Ethan Hawke & Uma Thurman

The Pulp Fiction star was married to Hawke from 1998 to 2005 and they made one hot couple whenever they showed up to support each other throughout their marriage.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Jude Law & Sienna Miller

After starring in Alfie together back in 2004 all we wanted was for these two co-stars and lovebirds to live happily ever after, but alas, they broke up after a lot of highs and lows. The good news...we'll always have these Oscars memories.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Diane Lane & Josh Brolin

Diane Lane and Josh Brolin are not only iconic actors in their own right, but boy were they a power couple when they were married. They were so freaking hot together.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Matt Dillon & Cameron Diaz

Oh, so '90s! These two were the ultimate '90s couple and even though it was a short-lived romance we will have these stylish red carpet photos forever.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Melanie Griffith & Antonio Banderas

Getting "Antonio" tattooed on her arm with a giant heart around it pretty much sums up Melanie Griffith's almost 20-year marriage to Antonio Banderas. They were always a treat to watch at the Oscars, so their split in 2015 was a heart breaker...get it?!

View More Photos From Former Couples Who Rocked the Oscars Red Carpet

