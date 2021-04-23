10 RuPaul's Drag Race Gifts That Will Have You Saying "Yas Queen"

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We don't know about you, but we are holding our breath (and tongue pops) to see which queen is crowned the winner of this season of RuPaul's Drag Race tonight! While we not so patiently wait to watch the finale with our favorite squirrel friends, we're thinking about all the ways we can channel our inner queen on a daily basis until next season.
From Trixie and Katya books and hilarious card games to Valentina-inspired face masks and KimChi's makeup line, we've rounded up 10 products for the Drag Race-obsessed.
See below for our complete RuPaul's Drag Race gift guide!
RuPaul Graphic Tee
Wear this colorful shirt while you're "condragulating" the new winner tonight and every day after to show off your love for the iconic reality TV show.
Valentina Quarentina from Drag Race Mask
Some would say Valentina was ahead of her time when she tried to lip sync with a mask on during the ninth season. Now you can be applauded for rocking this mask when you're out and about!
KimChi Chic x Naomi Smalls Mad Maxine Soot Yourself Palette
Queens KimChi and Naomi Smalls teamed up to create the perfect palette of ultra-pigmented eyeshadows. The vegan and cruelty-free shades will help you look extra fierce.
Drag Race Coloring Book
While you're watching reruns of your favorite seasons, color in hilarious scenes featuring everyone's favorite queens like Trixie, Alyssa, Shea, Alaska, Vanjie, Aja, Tatianna, Latrice, Monique and Sasha.
LSS Trading Sashay Away, Shantay You Stay Door Mat
We're adding this hilarious mat to our cart right now! Send a message to anyone that comes to your door and decide who can sashay or shantay into your space.
What Do Rupaul Meme?
With the season ending tonight, you'll need something to keep you and your friends entertained. Try spending next Friday night playing this iconic game but with 63 caption cards and 34 photo cards inspired by the reality show.
RuPaul - Inspirational Pencils
Whether you're tackling schoolwork or your gratitude list, use these RuPaul-inspired pencils with some of his iconic sayings like "You betta Werk."
RuPaul's Drag Race Mad Libs
Let your imagination soar while you're working your way through 21 hilarious stories inspired by your favorite queens.
RuPaul's Drag Race Mug You're the Trixie to my Katya 11oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
Trixie and Katya are the definition of a dynamic duo! Whether they are reacting to shows or giving all-important life advice, the duo never fails to make us laugh and smile ear to ear. Now you can be reminded of them with your morning cup of coffee!
Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood by Trixie Mattel & Katya
And if you could use an extra dose of Katya and Trixie, make sure to grab their NYT best-selling book. In it you'll learn everything you need to know about beauty, relationships and creating a happy home!
