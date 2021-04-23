OscarsSelena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

10 RuPaul's Drag Race Gifts That Will Have You Saying "Yas Queen"

In honor of the season 13 finale tonight, we've rounded up all the fierce Drag Race-inspired products you need to help fill the void next Friday night.

Apr 23, 2021
E-Comm: RuPauls Drag Race Gift GuideE! Illustration

We don't know about you, but we are holding our breath (and tongue pops) to see which queen is crowned the winner of this season of RuPaul's Drag Race tonight! While we not so patiently wait to watch the finale with our favorite squirrel friends, we're thinking about all the ways we can channel our inner queen on a daily basis until next season.

From Trixie and Katya books and hilarious card games to Valentina-inspired face masks and KimChi's makeup line, we've rounded up 10 products for the Drag Race-obsessed.

See below for our complete RuPaul's Drag Race gift guide!

RuPaul Graphic Tee

Wear this colorful shirt while you're "condragulating" the new winner tonight and every day after to show off your love for the iconic reality TV show.

$20
Forever 21

Valentina Quarentina from Drag Race Mask

Some would say Valentina was ahead of her time when she tried to lip sync with a mask on during the ninth season. Now you can be applauded for rocking this mask when you're out and about!

$15
$12
TeePublic

KimChi Chic x Naomi Smalls Mad Maxine Soot Yourself Palette

Queens KimChi and Naomi Smalls teamed up to create the perfect palette of ultra-pigmented eyeshadows. The vegan and cruelty-free shades will help you look extra fierce.

$30
Beauty Bay

Drag Race Coloring Book

While you're watching reruns of your favorite seasons, color in hilarious scenes featuring everyone's favorite queens like Trixie, Alyssa, Shea, Alaska, Vanjie, Aja, Tatianna, Latrice, Monique and Sasha.

$17
Amazon

LSS Trading Sashay Away, Shantay You Stay Door Mat

We're adding this hilarious mat to our cart right now! Send a message to anyone that comes to your door and decide who can sashay or shantay into your space. 

$29
Amazon

What Do Rupaul Meme?

With the season ending tonight, you'll need something to keep you and your friends entertained. Try spending next Friday night playing this iconic game but with 63 caption cards and 34 photo cards inspired by the reality show.

$30
Amazon

RuPaul - Inspirational Pencils

Whether you're tackling schoolwork or your gratitude list, use these RuPaul-inspired pencils with some of his iconic sayings like "You betta Werk."

$9
Amazon

RuPaul's Drag Race Mad Libs

Let your imagination soar while you're working your way through 21 hilarious stories inspired by your favorite queens.

$5
Amazon

RuPaul's Drag Race Mug You're the Trixie to my Katya 11oz Ceramic Coffee Mug

Trixie and Katya are the definition of a dynamic duo! Whether they are reacting to shows or giving all-important life advice, the duo never fails to make us laugh and smile ear to ear. Now you can be reminded of them with your morning cup of coffee!

$14
Amazon

Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood by Trixie Mattel & Katya

And if you could use an extra dose of Katya and Trixie, make sure to grab their NYT best-selling book. In it you'll learn everything you need to know about beauty, relationships and creating a happy home!

$26
$20
Amazon

