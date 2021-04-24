OscarsSelena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Athleta's Amazing Warehouse Sale Is On: Score up to 70% Off!

Score major discounts on workout apparel, loungewear, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 24, 2021 1:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!WellnessFlash SaleShop SalesShop FashionShop Wellness
ECOMM: Athleta Warehouse SaleE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Stock up on your Athleta favorites this weekend. You can save up to 70% on sports bras, leggings, tank tops, outerwear, and more during the Warehouse Sale. Just make sure that you use the promo code DEALS4DAYS at checkout to get those savings.

Below is a little preview of some of the great deals that you can score from Athleta.

read
Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom

Athleta Warrior Longline Bra D-DD+

This sports bra is perfect for yoga, studio workouts, or floor practice. It was designed for D-DD+ cups in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X. There are 6 colors to choose from.

$54
$40
Athleta

Athleta Ultimate Stash Pocket Camo 7' Short

These shorts are super soft with 2 stash pockets and a secret waistband pocket in the back. Wear this for medium to high impact workouts in the gym or outdoors.

$59
$40
Athleta

Trending Stories

1

Inside Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Heartwarming Love Story

2

Why We're Not OK With Stabler Confessing His Love to Benson

3

Anna and Josh Duggar Are Expecting Baby No. 7

Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II Tight

These leggings are available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X in petite, regular, and tall lengths. The buttery soft leggings have side stash pockets hold your essential items.

$98
$65
Athleta

Athleta Cloudlight Restore Tank

This tank is super soft with an adjustable hem that allows you to choose your coverage. There are 5 colors to choose from.

$49
$13
Athleta

Athleta Skyline Pant II

Wear these light-as-air pants for a special event or just a casual outing. Athleta has 5 colors in lengths that include, petite, regular, and tall.

$89
$49
Athleta

Athleta Studio Barre Sweatshirt

The Studio Barre Sweatshirt is lightweight with an off-the-shoulder design. Wear this one to barre, yoga, or even outside of your workouts.

$69
$55
Athleta

Athleta Spirit Wool Cashmere Wrap

The wool-cashmere blend wrap is super soft and cozy. And there are pockets, which is always an appreciated feature.

$200
$69
Athleta

Athleta Align Open Back Bodysuit

Sculptek Light fabric gives you full coverage and ease to stretch when you wear this bodysuit. Rock it during a workout or pair it with a cute pair of pants outside of the gym.

$79
$55
Athleta

Athleta Vapor Scoop Tank

The Vapor Scoop Tank is made from a lightweight fabric that keeps you cool during medium to high-impact workouts. Choose form the bright fiji mint tank or go classic with white.

$44
$16
Athleta

Up next: Save on Lululemon's Mirror Home Gym for Mother's Day.

Trending Stories

1

Anna and Josh Duggar Are Expecting Baby No. 7

2

Irina Shayk Shares First Photo of Daughter Lea Taken by Bradley Cooper

3

Inside Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Heartwarming Love Story

4

You Need to See Selena Gomez's New Platinum Blonde Hair

5

Katharine McPhee's Nursery Pics Prove Rennie's Never Alone in His Crib