Why We're Not OK With Stabler Confessing His Love to Benson on Law & Order

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Be careful what you wish for.

That's how we're feeling after the April 22 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Like other fans of the franchise, we have been secretly shipping former partners Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) for decades. Yet, even though Stabler and his wife Kathy (Isabel Gillies) briefly separated on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the quick-to-anger detective was still loyal to her, his high school sweetheart.

But, when Kathy died from injuries sustained in a bombing in the new SVU spinoff series, we wondered if this meant Stabler and Benson would finally take their palpable connection to the next level. And, at long last, in the all-new episode, Stabler seemingly confessed his feelings for Benson.

So, why do we feel so weird about the declaration of love? Well, for starters, Stabler said "I love you" to Benson in front of his five children during an intervention about his PTSD. Not really the right setting for this long-awaited intimate moment, if you ask us.