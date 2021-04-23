OscarsRonnie Ortiz-MagroJana KramerKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Erin Foster's Workout Confession About Stepmom Katharine McPhee Will Make You Scream With Laughter

Erin Foster took to her Instagram Story to share a hilarious moment with stepmom Katharine McPhee. Scroll on to see the LOL-worthy photo.

When's the last time you found yourself attempting to do a side plank?

Well, for Barely Famous star Erin Foster the answer is as recently as Thursday, April 22, when she posted the proof to her Instagram Story with the playful caption, "You ever side planked with your 37 year old step mom? I have."

In the photo posted to her Instagram Story, the actress is seen mid-workout alongside both stepmom Katharine McPhee and sister Jordan Foster, who both shared their, uh, side of the story on the ‘gram.

For Jordan, it was an earnest take on how her family has served as her support system. "Have really struggled to get body back after baby #2 so I decided to force other ppl to workout with me to make it easier," Jordan wrote.

Um, ask us next time? Because the banter amongst the Foster crew is the stuff of comedic gold.

Take the time Erin asked Katherine (along with her dad, David Foster) to perform at her 2019 wedding. "So Kat wrote me the other day, she was like, 'Is there anything that I can be doing to help you prepare?'" Erin exclusively told E! News at the time, "And I said, 'Yes. Vocal exercises. Prepare your voice because you will be performing.'

These days everything else is getting quite the workout: Katherine and husband David welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Rennie, on February 22. The singer even recently showed off sweet photos of their baby's nursery on her Instagram. 

And while we're waiting for the first glimpse of the little one, until then, we'll keep enjoying the hilarious posts shared by the adults.

