Ryan Murphy's Halston Series Starring Ewan McGregor Looks Wildly Glamorous

Famed fashion designer Halston is getting the Ryan Murphy treatment.
The acclaimed TV writer and producer's latest Netflix series, aptly named Halston, will be hitting the streaming service on Friday, May 14. And, thankfully, Netflix has released first look images for Halston, giving us a sneak peek at Ewan McGregor as the titular star.
It's safe to say the new images transport us back to the 1970s. Not only is McGregor's Halston seen partying at Studio 54, but he's also wearing fashion fit for a discotheque and rubbing elbows with Liza Minnelli (played by Krysta Rodriguez).
For those unfamiliar with the life of Halston, Netflix shared that the new series "follows the legendary fashion designer (McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970's and ‘80's New York—until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself."
In addition to McGregor and Rodriguez, Halston stars Rory Culkin, Rebecca Davan, Sullivan Jones, David Pittu, Gianfranco Rodriguez, Bill Pullman, Kelly Bishop and Vera Farmiga. McGregor will also serve as an executive producer alongside Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, Eric Kovtun and Sharr White, the show's creator.
Of course, this is just the latest project that Murphy has brought about for Netflix. As E! News readers well know, back in 2018, Murphy signed a deal to produce shows only for the streaming service for the next five years.
For a taste of what's to come for the limited series, scroll through the new photos below.
Halston premieres Friday, May 14 on Netflix.