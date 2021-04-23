Natalia Bryant Shares How Vanessa Inspires Her in Heartwarming Mother's Day Message

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Daughter Gianna With New Tattoo

Natalia Bryant is praising mom Vanessa Bryant for her strength.

In Vogue and Bulgari's touching new Mother's Day campaign, Natalia shared how her mother Vanessa has inspired her, more than one year after the death of her father, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old sister Gianna Bryant, in a helicopter crash.

On April 23, Natalia, 18, posted the video campaign, which features the two women wearing sparkling Bulgari jewelry, on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "Thank you @voguemagazine and @bulgari , I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to express the appreciation and admiration that I have for my mother and the legacy she has bestowed upon me. Forever grateful for what you've taught me. I love you @vanessabryant."

"People may not remember what you said or what you did, but they'll remember how you made them feel," Natalia said in the video. "That's the lesson I've always taken, that I've carrier throughout my whole life."

She added, "You're the strongest person I've ever known. We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that's rare for mother-daughter relationships."