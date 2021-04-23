Very Cavallari's Shannon Ford and Boyfriend Break Up After 4 Years Together

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Reprimands Shannon Ford

Shannon Ford is a single lady.

The Very Cavallari star announced that she and longtime musician boyfriend John Gurney have broken up in an Instagram announcement on Friday, Apr. 23.

"I'm acutely aware how bizarre it is to make a 'public statement' when you're not like, JLO. However I also know that so many of you have followed and gotten to know and love John and I together over the last 4 years..so I wanted to share that we've respectfully and lovingly decided to part ways as a couple," the former E! star wrote earlier today. "I used to read statements like this and think 'haha bullshit what really happened?' But I now realize that truly sometimes life just puts 2 people together for a reason and then that season ends."

Ford continued, "John taught me so much and showed me more love and friendship than my heart probably ever deserved. I could go on and on about how much I adore and respect him (and always will) but I know that you all know that.. and I know that anyone close to us could always feel that from us."