Very Cavallari's Shannon Ford and Boyfriend Break Up After 4 Years Together

Shannon Ford is a single lady.
The Very Cavallari star announced that she and longtime musician boyfriend John Gurney have broken up in an Instagram announcement on Friday, Apr. 23.
"I'm acutely aware how bizarre it is to make a 'public statement' when you're not like, JLO. However I also know that so many of you have followed and gotten to know and love John and I together over the last 4 years..so I wanted to share that we've respectfully and lovingly decided to part ways as a couple," the former E! star wrote earlier today. "I used to read statements like this and think 'haha bullshit what really happened?' But I now realize that truly sometimes life just puts 2 people together for a reason and then that season ends."
Ford continued, "John taught me so much and showed me more love and friendship than my heart probably ever deserved. I could go on and on about how much I adore and respect him (and always will) but I know that you all know that.. and I know that anyone close to us could always feel that from us."
The social media influencer and podcast host concluded her statement, "Its been one hell of a month for me and I'm not sure I have any tears left to cry at this point. We're choosing to handle this with happiness. Thank you guys."
Very Cavallari fans watched the ups and downs of Shannon and John's relationship on the hit E! series before Kristin Cavallari announced the end of the show last year.
"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari," Kristin announced in May 2020 after she and ex-husband Jay Cutler filed for divorce. "I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys."
Shannon caused a stir on social media in November 2020 when she and Cutler were spotted hanging out together. Ford later explained that she and Jay just happened to accidentally run into each other at a restaurant in South Carolina.