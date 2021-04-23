Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Join Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly For Birthday Date Night

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Receives Big Romantic Gift From Travis Barker

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox enjoyed an extra special date night with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

Before MGK turned 31 years old on April 22, he hosted an early bash with the 34-year-old actress and their pals—including the Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. DubXX, KBeaZy, Iann Dior, Tyla Yaweh, Yungblud and Jesse Jo Stark were also in attendance.

For the festivities, which took place at Delilah in Los Angeles on April 21, MGK wore a blinged-out sweatshirt and white jeans while girlfriend Megan donned a black top and matching pants. While inside, the couple—who was spotted packing on the PDA—posed for a photo with friends Travis and Kourtney. As fans may recall, the stars enjoyed a double date at a UFC fight in late March.

"I'll grow up next summer...," Marchine Gun Kelly wrote in an April 22 Instagram post alongside a series of snaps from the celebration. "SINcerely, birthday boy." Megan also paid tribute to her main man on the social network by writing, "Happy Birthday blonde angel baby."