How Frankie Jonas Really Feels About His “Bonus Jonas” Nickname

Watch : How Frankie Jonas Became the Internet's Favorite Jonas Brother

Meet Frankie Jonas—with the bonus being a thriving career of his own making.

In a recent interview with Bustle, the 20-year-old actor got candid about growing up in the public eye, the impact of social media and how much he's grown into the person he is now.

One detriment during his star-studded adolescence was actually the nickname he received as the youngest brother of the famous musical group, The Jonas Brothers: made up of older siblings Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas.

Fans of the popular trio gave him the moniker affectionately, but for Frankie, it was a name that held negative weight.

"I always hated that nickname," he revealed. "A lot of my problem with being in the public eye was that I was seen as this commodified vision of myself."

His older brother, Joe, also revealed he apologized to his brother for the nickname once he learned of how it affected him.