Which of Gwen Stefani's Famous Friends Won't Be at Her Wedding to Blake Shelton? She Says...

Gwen Stefani just dropped some news that might disappoint Adam Levine, not to mention the other famous pals who are tight with her and fiancé Blake Shelton.

During her visit to Late Night on Thursday, April 22, the "Rich Girl" singer told host Seth Meyers that while she would be honored to have the Maroon 5 frontman perform at her upcoming wedding, the couple is currently not planning to throw a star-studded affair.

"I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding, but you know, the thing is, is that I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band," Gwen shared. "I feel like we're not. I feel like we're just gonna go with a playlist. We're keeping it very simple—really simple."

Seth then said he assumed this might be because the guest list will "have a lot of musicians," which would put pressure on a wedding band. But as it turned out, this wasn't exactly the reason for the pair who got engaged in October.