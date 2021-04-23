University of Kentucky Basketball Star Terrence Clarke Dead at 19

Watch : Meek Mill Apologizes to Vanessa Bryant for Leaked Kobe Lyric

University of Kentucky basketball standout Terrence Clarke has passed away at the age of 19.

The shooting guard, who had just completed his freshman season with the Wildcats, died Thursday, April 22 following a car crash in the Los Angeles area, a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division confirmed to E! News.

According to the LAPD, Terrence was the only individual in his car and had run a red light while driving at a high rate of speed in the afternoon of April 22. His vehicle hit a street light pole before crashing into a wall, and the student-athlete was pronounced dead at Northridge Hospital, the spokesperson continued.

"I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said in part via a statement posted to social media. "A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy."