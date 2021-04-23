Film Independent Spirit Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Oscars 2021 Noms: Carey Mulligan, Riz Ahmed & More British Stars

And the winner goes to...

Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars celebrated the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday, April 22.

And even though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has temporarily kicked traditional award shows to the curb, this year's ceremony promises to be a night to remember with its interactive visual experience.

However, that's not the only change-up taking place this evening. For the first time in history, the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards will recognize performances in television, as well as streaming, with some of the nominees including I May Destroy You, Little America and Unorthodox.

As for the movie leading the film categories this year? That honor goes to Eliza Hittman's Never Rarely Sometimes Always. The movie earned seven nominations total, including Best Director, Best Feature and Best Screenplay.

But that's enough lip action! Ready to see who took home an award? Keep on scrolling to see the complete list of the winners.