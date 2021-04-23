Inside the Oscars Nominees' Swag Bag—and How You Could Get One!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The only thing that makes us more jealous than not having award-winning acting chops is the incredible swag bag Oscar nominees receive every year. Thankfully, us regular folk have the chance to win one of this year's Everyone Wins Gift Bag!
For the opportunity to win premium Manuka Honey, stylish vegan sneakers, nourishing beauty products and many more unique finds, follow this link to enter.
And if you don't win or simply want to get your hands on the goods before the celebs do, you can shop 13 of the must-have products included in this year's gift bag and score major savings at the same time!
Keep scrolling to shop the contents of the Everyone Wins Gift Bag at unbeatable prices.
Comvita UMF™ 10+ Manuka Honey 8.8OZ
Whether you add some of this premium grade raw Manuka Honey to your morning meal or take a spoonful every day, your body will benefit from the unique blend of oligosaccharides and prebiotics, amino acids, polyphenolic and other plant-derived compounds. E! readers can test this delicious honey for themselves and score 10% with code SWAGBAGS.
Isa Lazo Body Scrub
If you're looking to upgrade your beauty routine, try out Isa Lazo's line of clean beauty products! The Body Scrub features a nourishing blend of oils in addition to 100 active components and anti-microbial properties to help reinvigorate skin. Even better, E! viewers can score 10% off with code SWAGBAGS.
Karma Nuts
We're nuts for Karma Nuts! Gift bag recipients will get to taste the brand's famous "wrapped" skin nuts containing essential nutrients, that provide 2x the fiber of regular cashews. Karma Nuts was founded by an immigrant from India and donates 10% of profits annually to charities focused on the well-being of children. Even better, E! readers can use code SWAGBAGS for 20% off!
Weed Cellars Straight Bourbon Whiskey 91 Proof 750mL
Toast this year's nominees with a refreshing glass of Weed Cellar's Straight Bourbon Whiskey! Aged for two years in white oak barrels, you'll appreciate the aromas of oak and roasted hazelnut, and fruity notes of crisp apple and ripe citrus. Not to mention, E! readers can score 10% off with code SWAGBAGS.
Muse S
Align your mind, body and soul with this brain sensing headband! The Muse S provides real-time brainwave feedback to help you find the right position for meditation, teach you how to use your breath to find your calm and learn more about your sleep patterns. E! viewers can test out this high-tech headband for themselves and receive 10% with code SWAGBAGS.
Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation
Gift bag recipients will get a year's supply of the award-winning Oxygenating Foundation and a makeup bag from Oxygenetix. The cult-favorite formula helps conceal, minimize and heal breakouts, blemishes, rashes, acne scars and other skin concerns thanks to a unique, super-charged oxygen complex that stimulates skin cell production and speeds the healing process. And the brand's philanthropic initiative supports burn victims at the Burn Institute. E! readers can use code SWAGBAGS for 15% off.
Loci Vegan Sneaker
Elevate your wardrobe with these 100% premium vegan sneakers from Portugal. Loci's sneakers offer maximum comfort so you can feel unstoppable throughout the day. Lucky for you, E! viewers can score 15% off with code SWAGBAGS.
Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew
Featured in Oprah's 2020 edition of her favorite things, Cozy Earth offers some of coziest bedding and loungewear using sustainably sourced bamboo and silk. Lucky for you, E! readers can use code SWAGBAGS for 10% off!
D.O.S.E. Wellness Subscription
Connect with people from across the globe by taking part in daily joy practices like dance, yoga, meditation, stretching, breathwork, tapping, nature walks, doodling and journaling. If you're ready to jumpstart your daily joy routine, you can score 15% off D.O.S.E.'s wellness subscription with code SWAGBAGS.
C60 Purple Power Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
C60 Purple Power is dedicated to helping people take back control over their health thanks to products like their Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil. The oil includes C60, one of the most powerful antioxidants, which promotes a healthy inflammatory response among its many benefits. Even better, E! viewers can take 15% off their order will code SWAGBAGS.
Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker
Celebs can have a greater peace of mind thanks to Tractive's GPS trackers that offer real-time location tracking for pets with unlimited range. And you can set fitness goals for your furry friends! Use code SWAGBAGS for 20% off, an exclusive deal for E! readers.
Tribute Montage Video
With so many of us not being able to see family or friends over the past year, Tribute allows you to connect with family and friends by sharing meaningful video montages to celebrate life's biggest moments. Just for E! viewers, you can score 15% off with code SWAGBAGS.
KM Relief Fire/Ice Salve
KM Relief offers high-performance hemp products to help you train and recover smarter. With 5000mg of full-spectrum hemp, this vegan salve provides fast-acting relief to sore joints and muscles. Even better, E! viewers can receive 25% off with code SWAGBAGS.
And/Life Membership
The top-rated fitness app allows users to create custom workouts based on their mood and preferences. Additionally, you can browse dozens of results-driven classes and nutritious recipes. If you're already sold, E! viewers can score 15% off the wellness app membership with code SWAGBAGS.
