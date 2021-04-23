Ellen DeGeneres Launches Endangered Species Fundraiser in Honor of Earth Day

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres Accepts E! PCAs Win on Behalf of "Amazing" Staff

Ellen DeGeneres is opting for a very productive way to celebrate Earth Day 2021.

On Thursday, April 22, the star's conservation-minded organization The Ellen Fund launched its Endangered Campaign to provide funding for nonprofits working toward supporting endangered animal species.

Through the initiative, an organization called The Elephant Cooperation has donated $250,000 to aid in creating awareness of endangered animals, including increased protection for elephants and their habitats.

The Ellen Fund was initially established for the 63-year-old daytime talk show host as a gift from wife Portia de Rossi in 2018. Its first project was to set up a 12-acre campus for wild mountain gorillas in Northern Rwanda, which is scheduled to open later this year.

The launch is also timed to coincide with the release of Endangered, a documentary film narrated by Ellen, which debuts on Earth Day via streaming platform Discovery+. The film was produced in partnership with Discovery and the BBC Natural History Unit.