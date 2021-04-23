Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested for Domestic Violence

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's legal woes just intensified.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirms to E! News that the Jersey Shore star was arrested Thursday, April 22 in Los Angeles on charges of intimate partner violence with injury. He was booked at 4:15 p.m. and remains behind bars.
Ronnie, 35, is currently on probation stemming from a separate domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley.
In May 2020, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed to E! News that the MTV reality personality reached an agreement and pled no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest. He was given 36 months of probation.
Regarding his latest arrest, Ronnie's attorney told E! News in a statement, "We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time."
Additionally, a source close to Ronnie says Jen, 32, was not involved in the latest alleged incident. The pair share 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro.
Turmoil between the exes reached a boiling point in October 2019 when a 911 call was placed regarding a battery incident in progress at a Los Angeles home. Authorities confirmed they used a Taser on Ronnie, who was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping.
Ronnie was ultimately charged with domestic violence, brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, false imprisonment [of Jen], resisting arrest and making criminal threats.
As part of his plea deal, the Bronx native was ordered to complete 30 days of community labor in Nevada, donate $20,000 to a L.A.-based women's shelter and complete a 52-week domestic violence program at a court-approved agency in Nevada.
Months prior, in January 2019, Ronnie filed a domestic battery report against Jen over a violent brawl that took place in Las Vegas. She was arrested, but the case was dismissed six months later voluntarily by the prosecutor.
Then in June 2018, Jen was arrested for alleged battery following an incident in Las Vegas involving Ronnie. The charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.
Despite his contentious past romance, Ronnie told Us Weekly in November of last year that he was in a new relationship and looking forward to the future.
"I would definitely say I'm in the happiest place I've been in a long time," he said. "You know, I feel like in the past I've always said, ‘I'm happy and I'm in a good place.' I feel like I finally really have found my happiness."