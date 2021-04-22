Kim Kardashian Channels Her Inner Elle Woods While Studying in a String Bikini

What, like it's hard?
Kim Kardashian channeled Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde character Elle Woods—who famously wore a bikini for her admissions video to Harvard Law—for a new Instagram pic, which shows the reality star studying up for the bar exam while sporting a tan string bathing suit. The SKIMS founder captioned the photo, "Studying in the Sun."
Her friend Jonathan Cheban, aka Foodgod, joked in the comments section, "What law school is this??? Asking for a friend? LOL."
Kacey Musgraves wrote, "Elle Woods wishes," while social media star Justin Laboy added, "This is my sign to go back to school."
Kim, however, is studying up for the bar exam on her own, in lieu of spending years earning her law degree at, say, Harvard University. She first announced her plans to become an attorney, like her father, the late Robert Kardashian, in a 2019 interview with Vogue. She shared that she plans to take the bar exam in 2022.
"I had to think long and hard about this," she told the publication at the time. "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."
Kim has previously worked to help free incarcerated people who she believes were behind bars unjustly, such as Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life-plus-25-year sentence as a first-time nonviolent offender. She worked with then President Donald Trump to secure Alice clemency.
"The concept just was one of those like, okay, Alice Johnson, same sentence as Charles Manson? Non-violent first-time offense? Doesn't add up. Doesn't make sense to me," Kim said in a clip from her Oxygen series The Justice Project.
At the time Kim announced her intentions to become a lawyer, some questioned how she would be able to manage the path, having not graduated from college. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to explain.
"Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly," she wrote to her followers at the time. "As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way."
She also shared that she wasn't listening to haters who told her to "stay in her lane."
"My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study," she continued. "I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me."
"I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine—It's never too late to follow your dreams," she declared.
And if you can achieve your law dreams while sporting a string bikini on a sunny day, well, why not?