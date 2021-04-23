Cardi B Launches Her First Apparel Collaboration With Reebok

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's some clothes in this house. There's some clothes in this house. Certified chic, seven days a week. Cardi B and Reebok make other brands weak. Just like her music, Cardi B's shoe collection with Reebok is a massive hit. Now, she and Reebok are teaming up again, for her first-ever apparel launch. The Summertime Fine Collection drops on April 23 along with coordinating Cardi B Club C sneakers.

The looks were inspired by the 90s with inspiration from the rapper's childhood memories on the Coney Island boardwalk. The fashions promise to "be unapologetically in your face," just like Cardi herself. She shared, "This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing" with inclusive sizes ranging from 2XS to 4X.

When you see the clothes, you'll say "I Like It," but you better "Press" that checkout button because the "Writing On the Wall" clear: this drop well sell out ASAP. Oh, and everything is $80 or less. Check out our favorites below.