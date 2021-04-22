Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Prove They’re Still Going Strong in Rare Sighting

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Open your eyes, Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have reunited.
After Rami was seen partying it up in Miami—without his girlfriend—less than three weeks ago, a new photo appears to confirm their romance can survive a bit of distance.
The couple, who met while filming the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, was spotted during a rare public moment on Thursday, April 22, in Zagreb, Croatia.
They spent time together at the Hotel Esplanade, near where Lucy is shooting her next project, the TV miniseries The Ipcress File. The British spy drama also stars Joe Cole and Tom Hollander, per Variety.
For the outing, Rami, 39, sported a bright blue crewneck, and Lucy, 27, had on a green bomber jacket over a white top. Both wore sunglasses.
Just 17 days earlier, Rami was seen soaking up the sun in Miami Beach, joining five friends at the Soho Miami Beach House for a fun-filled vacation. An eyewitness told E! News that the Mr. Robot actor was "in a great mood and didn't seem to outwardly flirt or be romantic with any of the women." He also met some fans and was "very kind to everyone," per the eyewitness.
Lucy didn't join him, as she was filming The Ipcress File in Liverpool, England. But it seems now that filming has moved from the U.K. to Croatia, Rami has met up with her across the pond.
The stars have always kept their romance very private, though he showered her with praise while accepting a series of acting awards for his lead role in Bohemian Rhapsody. At the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival, he declared, "Thank you, Lucy Boynton... You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much," according to Billboard.
And who could forget his Oscars win in 2019, when he took home the prize for Best Actor for playing Freddie Mercury? On stage, Rami poured his heart out in front of all his Hollywood peers, saying, "Lucy, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart."
The American-English actress later recalled that she "blacked out" that night, telling The Cut, "Him winning for his performance was like winning for the tip of the iceberg of everything he had done... You kind of forget that there are hundreds of other people in the room."
Since then, they were spotted enjoying a date night at the Staples Center, sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in 2019, before the worldwide lockdown.