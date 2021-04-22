Pen15 and Star Wars Collide as Maya Erskine Joins Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

This is a crossover we did not see coming.
Pen15 star and co-creator Maya Erskine has joined the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which was already up there in terms of shows we can't wait to see. It's Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, for goodness sake. Anything other than that was icing on the cake!
So far, the icing is good too. The cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, Sung Kang (Justice for Han, indeed), Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.
The show takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith and nine years before A New Hope, so nearly halfway between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy. The Jedis are gone, and the show allows for a rematch between the defeated Obi-Wan and his former student, current evil overlord Anakin/Darth Vader.
That means we'll potentially get to see 10-year-old Luke and Leia, since they were born during Revenge of the Sith.
On Pen15, Erskine plays a version of herself in middle school in the early 2000s, and we can only imagine that middle school Erskine is absolutely losing her mind right now. If you were a middle schooler in the early 2000s who wasn't obsessed with Ewan McGregor for some reason or another (be it Star Wars or Moulin Rouge), you were simply not paying attention.
So congrats to Erskine and congrats to us all on the Star Wars feast that's about to hit our eyes, whenever this series eventually premieres.