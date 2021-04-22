Keke Palmer Shares Her Personal Advice to Fellow Child Stars: "Don’t Be Afraid to Grow"

Watch : Why Keke Palmer "Expected" Her "GMA" Show to Be Cancelled

Keke Palmer understands firsthand the pressures of child stardom, and that's exactly why she wants those in her position to stay true to themselves.

As the Hit Job podcast star tells E! News in an exclusive interview, she and countless other young actors became "famous for being a child," noting, "but unfortunately you can't stay a child forever." In Keke's opinion, those unwilling to evolve are more likely to lose career opportunities or struggle to shed their youthful image, but embracing the opportunity to "become something new and different" has only worked in her favor.

Another wise tip she shares? "Don't let other people's perception of you become your perception of yourself."

The 27-year-old actress says she was given this same piece of advice and it's guided her career choices ever since, encouraging Keke to set her "own rules" and forge a unique path unlike the child stars that came before her.

It's part of the reason why the former Nickelodeon star is trying out something new on the Audible Original podcast Hit Job, also starring Pete Davidson. Described by the platform as a "high-concept workplace comedy," it's just the type of project Keke was looking for.