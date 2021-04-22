Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Reflects on Relationship With “First Boyfriend” Timothée Chalamet

First loves can be quite special, and it looks like Lourdes Leon can agree with the age-old adage when it comes to her past relationship with Timothee Chamalet.
The former couple sparked dating rumors back in 2013, while attending LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan, but neither party has ever publicly confirmed the relationship—until now that is.
Although the teenage love affair is estimated to have taken place over seven years ago, Lourdes, (who is currently making waves as the newest face of a 2021 Marc Jacobs campaign), still thinks quite fondly of her first love.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, she opened up about her first relationship with the young actor. "I respect him a lot, we were a little item," she told the magazine. "My first boyfriend."
The small but sweet reflection is a welcomed confirmation of a romance the pair have previously avoided discussing publicly. Even when Timothée was asked about the relationship almost four years later, the movie star still managed to shy away from the hot topic.
In a November 2017 interview with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios, the Call Me By Your Name star visibly blushed when his ex-girlfriend was brought up. The Bravo host reminded him of the night where he first met the now 25-year-old actor and Timothée candidly admitted that he had fun that night, especially meeting Lourdes' mom, Madonna.
"Getting a dance with Madonna that night, that was cool," he said, reminiscing. "Madonna was with us dancing, my buddy Joey was there and Lola, too. We were all dancing together."
When asked just how long the relationship between him and Lourdes lasted, Timothée was able to laugh it off without giving a straight answer. He replied, "Next question! I'm outta here!"
When it came to catching the world up on her current career aspirations, Lourdes detailed some of the projects she's proudest of. One such achievement includes choreographing and co-directing the campaign for Stella McCartney's Adidas collaboration last summer, some four years after making her modeling debut with the fashion brand.
Although Lourdes undoubtedly has so much to look towards in her future, it's nice to get a small, warm glimpse into her past.