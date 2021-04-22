Gal Gadot Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

Watch : Gal Gadot Eats Taco Bell for the First Time

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is growing her girl gang.

Gadot revealed on Thursday, April 22, that she and husband Jaron Varsano are expecting their third daughter.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she joked, "It's baby girl number three. Yes, we're sticking to what we know." The couple is already parents to two daughters: Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

As she's preparing to welcome her third baby, Gadot, 35, shared what lessons she has learned from the first two kids.

"With Alma, with our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine, and when Maya was born, we were like, 'No more,'" she reflected. "So Maya is, like, she can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma—still at 9—sneaks into our bed, so I think that's something we're going to stick to doing. We're going to sleep train her... I feel like this is the hardest part about parenthood, the lack of sleep."