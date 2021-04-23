This $10 Oil-Absorbing Face Roller Has 9,400 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who doesn't want clear, shine-free skin? Unfortunately, that shine is bound to happen, even with the best primer, matte makeup, and setting spray. In the past, we've reached for blotting papers in our purse, but we've discovered something that's even better. The Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller is a reusable skincare tool that can be used at home and when you're on the go. All you have to do is roll it across your face for instant shine-free skin. Use it on a bare face or even while you're glammed up. The volcanic stone does not ruin makeup while it removes oil.

Unlike blotting papers, the roller is reusable. Just twist, remove the stone, wash with a gentle cleanser, and let it air dry before locking it back into place. This Revlon beauty tool is only $10. It has inspired many TikTok videos showcasing the results and 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews full of praise. If you need more convincing before you click "add to cart," find out why Amazon customers think the roller is "magic" below.