Richard Lewis Confirms Unexpected Return to Curb Your Enthusiasm

We're feeling "pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good" about this Curb Your Enthusiasm news.

On Thursday, April 22, comedian Richard Lewis took to Twitter to confirm that he'll appear in season 11 of the HBO comedy. However, as Richard noted in his social media statement, his presence in the new season will be brief.

"Great news for me," he said. "Although I'm still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode! I am and here I'm on the set to shoot it. I'm so grateful."

This update comes three months after the 73-year-old actor announced that he would not be returning to the critically-acclaimed series for its latest season. Richard, who plays a semi-autobiographical version of himself on Curb, revealed he was departing the Larry David-led improvisational comedy due to health reasons.