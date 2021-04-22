OscarsJana KramerChrissy TeigenKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

All the Men We'd Love to See Hilary Duff Date On How I Met Your Father

After a failed Lizzie McGuire reboot and the last season of Younger airing, will Hilary Duff's onscreen love life finally end with a happily ever after in this new Hulu spinoff?

Calling all millennial hopeless romantics! 

The ever-iconic Hilary Duff is once again taking center stage as an affable single woman looking for romance—but this time, she's telling the story of how she's met the love of her life.

Duff surprised fans by announcing on Apr. 21 that she'll be starring in Hulu's How I Met Your Mother sequel, How I Met Your Father. The IRL mother of three will take up the role of Sophie, who is telling her son the long tale of how she started dating his father. "[It's] a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," the show description reads.

In a statement, Duff shared how excited she is to step into some legendary shoes. "I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie," she said. "As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that [creators] Carter Bays and Craig Thomas would trust me with the sequel of their baby...Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I'm excited to slip my 6 ½'s in there!"

She also teased fans should "suit up" for Sophie's dating life. Could she be a heartbreaker, much like Neil Patrick Harris' iconic Barney? 

 
Hilary Duff's Best Roles

Duff certainly is used to showcasing the pitfalls of romance on TV. The Lizzie McGuire teen star has juggled two men at a time (that's really "What Dreams Are Made Of") while reaching work-life goals as editor Kelsey on hit Paramount+ series Younger

With so many men vying for Duff's heart onscreen over the years, which past TV flames could make an appearance on HIMYF? Keep scrolling to find out E!'s picks for possible suitors for Duff's new role as Sophie! 

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
Charles Michael Davis

This smoldering hottie had a "will they, won't they" relationship with Hilary Duff's character on Younger. Yet competitive Zane (Charles Michael Davis) couldn't handle Kelsey's (Duff) success at Millennial Imprint. Could Zane and Kelsey get their true happily ever after on How I Met Your Father? Even if he's not the father, we'd just be happy to see them together again.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Adopt Together
Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff's real-life husband would make for the sweetest cameo in her new series. While Matthew Koma isn't an actor (yet) he is a famous musician known for collaborating with Shaina Twain, The Knocks, and Zedd.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Christopher Mintz-Plasse

McLovin' still has more love to give. Christopher Mintz-Plasse counts Hilary Duff as a real-life pal—he even officiated Duff's wedding to Matthew Koma! Koma and Plasse are BFFs, so why not have them both appear on Duff's new series? 

Ron Batzdorff/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
Chad Michael Murray

Princeton can wait: we're still shipping Sam (Hilary Duff) and Austin (Chad Michael Murray) from 2004's A Cinderella Story. Let's just not have Murray reprise his Riverdale role as a cult leader and we'd love for him to win Sophie's heart on How I Met Your Father

Disney; Facebook
Clayton Snyder

Just in case you needed a reminder of Lizzie McGuire's middle school crush Ethan (Clayton Snyder), it's clear they're still pals IRL. Snyder even took Hilary Duff to his middle school dance! "I can't say she had a great time, but she's a great sport for going," Snyder previously joked of inviting his teen A-list co-star to his school. Who wouldn't want to see that be recreated in How I Met Your Mother? Sign up Snyder for a role as a middle school teacher, and it's a full circle love story.

Peter Brooker/Shutterstock
Oliver James

Fans need to Raise Your Voice to get Hilary Duff's 2004 onscreen love interest to return to Hollywood. While Oliver James—who also is beloved for his role in What A Girl Wants opposite Amanda Bynes—hasn't acted since 2012, but we have a feeling Duff might be able to convince him to come out of retirement. 

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Tom Welling

Ok hear us out: Tom Welling is too hot to just play Hilary Duff's sibling in Cheaper By the Dozen. It's a throwback, but one we're definitely here for.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
Regé-Jean Page

It hasn't not been proven that Regé-Jean Page left Bridgerton to be on How I Met Your Father. Seems legit, and we know Sophie (Hilary Duff) wouldn't be able to resist the Duke's burn for her. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Zac Efron

The High School Musical hunk can return to his Disney Channel roots opposite Hilary Duff. And yes, we want Zac Efron to be in every show, movie, commercial...anything to see him onscreen. 

Andy King/AP Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation
Frankie Muniz

Lizzie McGuire viewers remember Frankie Muniz playing himself on an episode of hit Disney Channel series. But die-hard Frankie fans know that Hilary Duff also starred alongside him in Agent Cody Banks. Their reunion would be a heavenly gift for any former 2000s tween! 

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Josh Radnor

The OG How I Met Your Mother star would be a great fit for Hilary Duff's spinoff. Plus we just want to see Ted Mosby again! 

David Livingston/Getty Images
Yani Gellman

Paolo, is that you? Last time we checked, teen heartthrob Yani Gellman is still acting long after The Lizzie McGuire Movie. His last TV role was in Bosch in 2019, so we know he's just waiting for Hulu's call. 

Disney+
Adam Lamberg

Reboot be damned, we still want to see Gordo (Adam Lamberg) and Lizzie McGuire (Hilary Duff) together as adults! 

