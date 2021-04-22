Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan Tease Fabulous New Gigs

What do Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood have in common? Well, for one thing, they all have ties to American Idol. However, it's not just their AI connection that's bringing them together: These artists may be the latest to call Las Vegas their home.
On Thursday, April 22, Las Vegas' upcoming Resort World shared a new video featuring the three celebs teasing they're about to be a big part of Vegas nightlife with future concert residencies. Each performer is seen on fantastical stages (Carrie's even features a larger-than-life piano) that certainly embodies the spectacle people expect from a Vegas show. The tagline for the new Resort World is, appropriately, "Stay Fabulous."
The mini movie also features Celine Dion, a longtime Vegas performer who previously ended her second concert residency in 2019, and EDM stars Tiësto and Zedd, who are no stranger to performing for big crowds in the city.
Resort World is the first new resort development on the Vegas strip in over a decade, and it's officially opening its doors this June. Tiësto and Zedd will serve as the resident DJs at the Zoul Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, however, details of Katy, Luke and Carrie's potential residencies are yet to be revealed.
The "Before He Cheats" singer teased that there's something exciting heading our way, sharing the video to Twitter along with the message "More info coming soon!!" with a winking emoji.
"The concept of Stay Fabulous captures the essence of the Resorts World Las Vegas brand where guests are encouraged to embrace their individuality and create their own version of fabulous," said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, in the release. "With stunning visuals and special appearances from A-list entertainers, the commercial gives a peek into the incredible experiences that await when our doors open this June."
As for when you can see your favorite stars in their own Vegas concerts? Well, looks like we'll have to stay tuned. Check out the video above.