Bearaby's Tree Napper Blanket Is Back in Three New Colors for Earth Day

Run don't walk to score the internet's favorite plant-based weighted blanket!

By Emily Spain Apr 22, 2021 6:19 PMTags
Happy Earth Day, friends!

In case celebrating the planet we love so dearly wasn't exciting enough, Bearaby brought back their best-selling plant-based Tree Napper blanket in three new colors! Made with Tencel, 100% biodegradable eucalyptus fibers, the Tree Napper is a moisture-wicking, cooling weighted blanket that will help you upgrade any power nap or night's sleep. If you have yet to experience the life-changing effects of weighted blankets, Bearaby's Napper blankets are a great place to start. Weighted blankets not only promote deeper sleep cycles, but they also help reduce cortisol levels and increase melatonin production to help you sleep through the night!

The restock includes three new colorways inspired by nature, so your blanket will further promote a sense of serenity in any space. Additionally, you can customize the weight of the blanket, choosing from 15, 20 and 25 lbs. 

Scroll below to shop the blanket before it's gone!

Tree Napper

Available in a total of five calming and versatile hues, this plant-based blanket offers a silky feel that will help take your cuddling sessions up a notch! 

$269
Bearaby

