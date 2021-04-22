It's Hannah Berner vs. Everyone Else in Dramatic Summer House Reunion Trailer

Things are heating up for the Summer House cast.
We're, of course, talking about season five's highly anticipated reunion, which promises fights between Hannah Berner and, pretty much, everyone else. In the recently released first look, Hannah finds herself in the hot seat for a myriad of reasons.
For starters, Kyle Cooke calls out the Berning In Hell podcast host for the way she informed them about her engagement to comedian Des Bishop. Namely, Kyle is upset that his fiancée and Hannah's good friend Amanda Batula found out about the engagement on social media.
The Loverboy boss snaps, "You let a girl that took bullets for you find out about your engagement on Instagram."
In response to this, reunion host Andy Cohen speculates that this would make Amanda "question your friendship." A disheartened Amanda retorts, "What friendship?"
This is only the start of the drama heading Hannah's way. Later in the first look, Carl Radke alleges that Hannah claimed he had "a drug problem on a podcast."
While Hannah denies this allegation, Carl's best friend Kyle erupts in anger, "Are you f--king kidding me?" As the drama continues, Kyle is seen calling Hannah the "fakest friend" and storming away from production.
Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention Luke Gulbranson piling on. In the juicy trailer, Luke notes that he has something he wants "to clear up." While we don't know what that is, we do know it brings Hannah to tears.
Before walking off the reunion set, she comments, "That is the most f--ked thing."
As fans of the show well know, things have been complicated between Hannah and Luke this season. After accusing Luke of leading her on, which resulted in a fight between the guys, Hannah revealed she too was talking to someone else. That someone else is her now fiancé Des.
Like we said, things are heating up for the Summer House kids.
Be sure to catch the Summer House season five finale tonight, April 22 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And mark your calendars for the two-part reunion, which airs April 29 at 9:15 p.m. and May 6 at 10:15 p.m. on Bravo.
