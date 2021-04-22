It's Hannah Berner vs. Everyone Else in Dramatic Summer House Reunion Trailer

Watch : "Summer House" Star Hannah Berner Is Engaged

Things are heating up for the Summer House cast.

We're, of course, talking about season five's highly anticipated reunion, which promises fights between Hannah Berner and, pretty much, everyone else. In the recently released first look, Hannah finds herself in the hot seat for a myriad of reasons.

For starters, Kyle Cooke calls out the Berning In Hell podcast host for the way she informed them about her engagement to comedian Des Bishop. Namely, Kyle is upset that his fiancée and Hannah's good friend Amanda Batula found out about the engagement on social media.

The Loverboy boss snaps, "You let a girl that took bullets for you find out about your engagement on Instagram."

In response to this, reunion host Andy Cohen speculates that this would make Amanda "question your friendship." A disheartened Amanda retorts, "What friendship?"

This is only the start of the drama heading Hannah's way. Later in the first look, Carl Radke alleges that Hannah claimed he had "a drug problem on a podcast."