North West's Pet Dragon Just Had a Kardashian-Level Photoshoot With Wigs & More

Watch : North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me in New Photos

Fashion runs in this family.

North West's pet bearded dragon Speed is channeling his owners' legendary sense of style in a collection of new Instagram photos. Kim Kardashian shared the hilarious images on social media on Apr. 21 writing, "Photoshoot Fresh w Speed."

In one image, the four-legged reptile dons a pink baseball cap with "Sports" written across it as he stands in front of a microphone. In another pic, Speed channels his inner rock 'n' roll star by rocking a mini pink wig atop his tiny head while posing with a pink and black mini guitar.

The third and final image showing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars pet wearing wild pink and yellow toy glasses on his face with a fruity lollipop by his side. LOL!

Speed's photo shoot certainly has fans and Kim's friends and family laughing. "This might be the greatest post you've ever done," Jen Atkin commented while Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "Do Speed and Daisy need to hangout?"