Jana KramerChrissy TeigenOscarsKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

North West's Pet Dragon Just Had a Kardashian-Level Photoshoot With Wigs & More

By Brett Malec Apr 22, 2021 5:47 PMTags
PetsKim KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsNorth WestNBCU
MAR. 21, 9PM
Watch: North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me in New Photos

Fashion runs in this family.

North West's pet bearded dragon Speed is channeling his owners' legendary sense of style in a collection of new Instagram photos. Kim Kardashian shared the hilarious images on social media on Apr. 21 writing, "Photoshoot Fresh w Speed."

In one image, the four-legged reptile dons a pink baseball cap with "Sports" written across it as he stands in front of a microphone. In another pic, Speed channels his inner rock 'n' roll star by rocking a mini pink wig atop his tiny head while posing with a pink and black mini guitar.

The third and final image showing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars pet wearing wild pink and yellow toy glasses on his face with a fruity lollipop by his side. LOL!

Speed's photo shoot certainly has fans and Kim's friends and family laughing. "This might be the greatest post you've ever done," Jen Atkin commented while Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "Do Speed and Daisy need to hangout?"

photos
North West's Cutest Pictures

Kim's friend Nicole Williams commented, "Speed needs a pedi."

Kim introduced fans to Speed back in March 2021 with a cute photo of North and the pet.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The Challenge Crowns Its Surprising Winners & We Talked to Them

2

See Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Share Cute Kiss For His Birthday

3

Irina Shayk Shares First Photo of Daughter Lea Taken by Bradley Cooper

"Meet the newest member of our family...Speed," the E! star shared. "I really wasn't planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me! Speed was really my BFF Allison's and we babysat for a week and she never left and it's been months! Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what's up!). North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it's kinda cute!"

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Sunday, Mar. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The Challenge Crowns Its Surprising Winners & We Talked to Them

2

See Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Share Cute Kiss For His Birthday

3

Irina Shayk Shares First Photo of Daughter Lea Taken by Bradley Cooper

4

Demi Burnett Accuses Reality Steve of Making Unwanted Sexual Advance

5

North West's Pet Dragon Just Had a Kardashian-Level Photoshoot