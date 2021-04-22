See Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Share a Sweet Kiss While Celebrating His Birthday

Watch : Why Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Love Is Like No Other

Who need wishes when Machine Gun Kelly is already living out the dream?

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his 31st birthday in the greatest way possible: Enjoying a fun-filled party surrounded by friends and one extra special guest in attendance, girlfriend Megan Fox.

The "Wild Boy" rapper took to his Instagram Story to show off the adorable display of affection between the two on his big day, April 22. In the video, captioned "dream big," the Transformers star appears to whisper something in the musician's ear right before they locked lips.

He also blows out the candles on a three-tiered, pink-colored birthday cake—which is one that looks delicious enough to induce jealousy. Well, of that, and his budding romance, of course.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in May of last year and haven't been coy about confirming their cute love story ever since. Megan even appeared in the video for her boyfriend's May 2020 single "Bloody Valentine," which sent fans into a tizzy trying to figure out the status between the two.