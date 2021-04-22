Why Nicky Hilton Thinks Sister Paris Is Being "Too Chill" About Wedding Plans

Watch : Paris Hilton Says She Doesn't Watch Reality TV

Paris Hilton may lead quite the lavish lifestyle, but when it comes to her wedding to fiancé Carter Reum, less is more.

On the Thursday, April 22 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Paris' sister Nicky Hilton explained to the host that the entrepreneur isn't looking to put on a big show with her upcoming nuptials.

"Paris is the opposite of a bridezilla," said Nicky, who herself married businessman James Rothschild in 2015. "She's almost too chill. She wants a beautiful wedding, she's not even looking for some big thing. With COVID she wants to do it safely and beautifully."

If the House of Wax star isn't stressing her wedding, it may be because Carter's proposal was what she called "a dream come true." Carter, the co-founder of VEEV Spirits, popped the question over Paris' 40th birthday weekend in February. She took to Instagram to share photos of the magical moment, which took place on a private island.