Forget a Nursery: Lala Kent Jokes She Only Has a "Drawer" For Daughter Ocean On Overserved

Watch : Lala Kent & Anna Camp Compare Their Love Stories

Lala Kent is taking nesting to a whole new level.

In this sneak peek at tonight's Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, a then-pregnant Kent jokes to host Lisa Vanderpump and fellow guest Anna Camp that her daughter will have "a drawer" in lieu of a formal nursery.

"You can keep her in your bedroom for the first few months anyway. I did with Pandora," Lisa relates.

Yet it's Kent's former Vanderpump Rules co-stars who are adding to the baby accessories competition. Fellow mom's-to-be Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder already had complete nurseries set up for their little ones. "And Brittany's due later than I am!" Lala jokes.

Kent explains that Cartwright recommended Kent purchase a contraption that's "basically a straight jacket that's attached to this bassinet and it rocks it," Kent laughs in disbelief. "It's a lot to have a child."

Kent gave birth to daughter Ocean with fiancé Randall Emmett on Mar. 15, 2021. Cartwright and husband Jax Taylor welcomed son Cruz almost exactly a month later on Apr. 12, 2021.