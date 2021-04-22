Why Anderson Cooper Isn’t A Major Fan of Andy Cohen’s Hand-Me-Downs for Son Wyatt

When it comes to getting hand-me-downs or even "Ben-me-downs" from friend Andy Cohen's son, host Anderson Cooper jokingly revealed that they may not exactly be his son's style.
During an appearance on an April 21 episode of Live! with Kelly and Ryan, the CNN news anchor chatted about his son, 11-month-old Wyatt, and Cohen's son, Benjiman, 2, easily becoming the best of friends. However, there's one thing they don't share: sense of style.
The two television hosts also enjoy a close friendship, and had their sons just over a year apart. Andy welcomed his son, Ben, on February 4, 2019 via surrogate and Anderson welcomed son Wyatt on April 27, 2020, also via surrogate. Because they're so close in age, hand-me-downs between the two made all the more sense.
But, when it comes to said clothes, Anderson had a humorous description about the style not exactly being what matches Wyatt's "vibe at the moment." The 53-year-old host joked, "A lot of the clothes that Andy gets has a lot of razz-ma-tazz."
And since their TV dads have two different styles as host Kelly Ripa pointed out, it could be that their tastes in fashion differ as well, even at these incredibly adorable ages. Anderson said he prefers for his son to dress in more "simple" attire.
Wardrobe choices aside, the two television hosts have made sure to keep their sons' friendship as close as can be. Even recently, the two hosted an adorable playdate, which sort of went up in smoke over a teddy bear, as Anderson hilariously recalled.
"My son hadn't even played with it, and all of a sudden there's this smell and some smoke," Anderson said. "And we realized that Andy's son has taken my son's bear, put it in the microwave and turned it on. I mean, he baked the bear. It was in there for, like, 10 seconds and, literally, there was smoke coming out."
Even before Wyatt's arrival, Andy also confirmed his son would be a guaranteed best buddy.
We'll be sure to keep our eye out for more tales of Andy's "Ben-me-downs" in the future!